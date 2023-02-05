Icemen advance to the 2nd round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs

With five minutes left in the game, Craig Martin scored to give the Icemen a 3-2 lead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen closed out their seven game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits winning Tuesday night 4-2.

The Icemen got on the board first, Ara Nazarian scored in the first period.

Greenville would pull the goaltender to allow for the extra attacker but Icemen Captain Christopher Brown would seal the game and the series with the empty-net goal to make it 4-2.

The Icemen would hang on to win by that score and take the series 4-2.

They advanced to the second round of the playoffs and will face the Florida Everblades.