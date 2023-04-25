Jacksonville Icemen take series lead with 7-4 win over Greenville Swamp Rabbits

The Icemen got down early but tied the game in the first period when Derek Lodermeier scored on a nice pass from Christopher Brown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen went on the road Tuesday night to knock off the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Icemen got down early but tied the game in the first period when Derek Lodermeier scored on a nice pass from Christopher Brown.

Jacksonville later took the lead 2-1 when Matheson Lacopelli took the puck coast to coast before netting a shot from the slot.

The Icemen led the game at one point 5-1 before the Swamp Rabbits score three goals to make it 5-4.

But the Icemen would put the game away scoring two empty net goals winning a final 7-4.

They now lead this best of seven series 2-1.