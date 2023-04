The Icemen lead the best of 7 series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5-4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Iceman won a pivotal game 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday.

The Icemen now lead the best of seven series 3-2.

Game 6 is Tuesday night in Jacksonville at 7 p.m.