Icemen beat Swamp Rabbits 2-1 in double OT thriller to tie first round series at 1-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Icemen were on the verge of falling into a 2-0 hole in the team's Kelly Cup Playoffs first round series against ECHL South foe Greenville.

However, in the second overtime of Sunday night's Game 2, Icemen forward Brendan Harris found the back of the net to lift the good guys to a 2-1 victory over the Swamp Rabbits.

The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits series is now tied at 1 as the series shifts to Greenville for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the first round series:

- Game 3 at Greenville on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:05pm

- Game 4 at Greenville on Friday, April 28 at 7:05pm

- Game 5 at Greenville on Saturday, April 29 at 7:05pm

- Game 6 vs Greenville on Tuesday, May 2 at 7pm *if necessary

- Game 7 vs Greenville on Wednesday, May 3 at 7pm *if necessary