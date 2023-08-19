Hawthorne football gears up to defend first state title in program history

Hawthorne beat Northview in the 1R title game last year. The Hornets return talented quarterback CJ Ingram, who has received interest from Power Five schools.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — On a 97 degree day in Alachua County, Hawthorne football coach, Cornelius Ingram, was dressed like it was 47 degrees.

"Just sweating it out," Ingram said with a smile in his grey hoodie and black joggers.

“I’m just sweating it out, getting back in shape.”

Ingram and his team have no choice but to get back in shape as the Hornets get set to defend their 1R state title.

“There’s no layover I can tell you that, once we started offseason training the kids thought I was crazy you know I was in the weight room just yelling and screaming talking about that state championship belonged to our senior class who graduated now you guys got to go get your own," Ingram said.

Despite playing a major role last year, even the coach's son has to get his own.

“Each and every day you can’t come out here slacking because he’s going to get on you,” quarterback, CJ Ingram said.

“Everybody’s going to come at our neck just because we won states."

Since leading the Hornets past Northview for their first ever state title, Ingram said he's gotten interest from Power Five schools like Virginia Tech, Duke, and his dad's alma mater, Florida.

Long before CJ's time, completing a pass would have been a success for the Hornets.

“It was bad man maybe 15 guys 16 guys on the football team not scoring any points in games," Cornelius Ingram said.

“I believed in the formula that was set by my brother with our basketball program because our basketball program was basically carrying the school at that time.”

Ingram is heading into his ninth year as head coach and inherited a program he said people laughed at.

Now, there's a new standard. Every day it must be met.