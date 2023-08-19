Mandarin Alum Carson Beck named Georgia’s starting quarterback

Beck, who backed up Pierce County alum Stetson Bennett last season, came out of spring practice holding an edge for the Number one quarterback job over Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

But Smart held off on naming a starter until two weeks before the Bulldogs open the season against U-T Martin on September 2nd.



Beck has huge shoes to fill.



Bennett was the offensive MVP of both national championship game victories and was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year.