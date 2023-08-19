Jacksonville Jaguars topple Detroit Lions 25-7

The Jaguars are now 2-0 for the preseason. They will return to play the Miami Dolphins next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars second preseason game saw the starters on both sides of the ball sit out as they picked up the 25-7 win over the Detroit Lions. It was an opportunity for the second team and players who are on the bubble to impress the Jaguars coaches.

One of the players who needed a good showing was outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson, who is entering his fourth year, was drafted by Jacksonville in the first round (20th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has not lived up to expectations.

But Chaisson was impressive from the start in Saturday’s 25-7 victory over the Lions. On Detroit’s opening drive Chaisson had a couple of pressures on the quarterback. Overall the Jaguars defense sacked Detroit’s quarterbacks twice, had one interception and allowed 131 yards of total offense.

As for the Jaguars offense, for the second straight week rookie running back Tank Bigsby had a good weekend, carrying the ball 13 times for 70 yards and he’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

C.J. Beathard was 12/20, 138 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Nathan Rourke turned in a solid performance as well 10/12 and 121 yards. The Jaguars had 399 yards of total offense.

However, the Jaguars offensive line, which entered the game thin, leaves the Motor City banged up. Baker County alum Cooper Hodges left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. The Jaguars have been impressed with what Hodges has been doing in training camp. Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer also left the game with a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars will close out their preseason schedule next Saturday, August 26th at home against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is slated for 7pm.