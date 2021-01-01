Dawgs rally to defeat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl 24-21

St. Simon's Jack Podlesny kicks game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining, as Georgia wins its second straight New Year's Six Bowl game

They call Mercedes-Benz Stadium their "home away from home" for a reason.

Down two scores in the fourth quarter, Kirby Smart's Dawgs dug deep and snuck past a plucky, Cincinnati Bearcats squad 24-21 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. It's the second straight New Year's Six Bowl game win for Georgia (8-2), who was without 10 starters due to opt-out and injury. St. Simon's Jack Podlesny never flinched, nailing the first, game-winning field goal of his career with two seconds remaining, and the Dawgs forced a safety as time expired.

In his fourth game as the Dawgs' starting quarterback, former USC signal-caller JT Daniels was 26 of 38 for 392 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Phenom George Pickens came up clutch on more than one occasion for the Dawgs, hauling in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Without one of their top running backs in James Cook, Georgia's run game struggled against the top-ten ranked Bearcats defense, amassing just 45 yards. But nine of those yards came courtesy a Zamir White, fourth quarter touchdown that cut the Cincinnati lead to two.