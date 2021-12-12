From bad to worse: Jaguars shut-out in Nashville, fall to Titans 20-0

Jacksonville is shut-out for the first time since 2009. Trevor Lawrence throws four interceptions as the Jaguars' anemic offense reaches a new low.

Less than 24 hours after the NFL Network released a scathing report regarding Urban Meyer and the Jaguars' organization, the Jaguars on-field struggles reached a new low in Nashville. Jacksonville (2-11) amassed just 189 yards of offense in a 20-0 loss to an under-manned Tennessee Titans squad (9-4). The Jaguars' losing streak is now at five games. It's the first time Jacksonville has been shut-out since 2009; it's the first time the Titans have pitched a shut-out since 2018.

The Jaguars' offense has averaged just 13 points since the bye week; on Sunday, they posted an ol' goose egg. With five games to play, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters earlier in the week he was excited to play "free and easy" and "sling it." On Sunday, that turned into a nightmare performance in which he threw four interceptions, all in the second half. Lawrence actually started 6 of 7 on the day, with his first four incompletions coming courtesy of two pass break-up's, one throw away, and his first interception (which bounced off Laviska Shenault's hands). Lawrence finished 23-38 for 218 yards and those four interceptions (Rashaan Evans, Kristian Fulton, Jayon Brown, Buster Skrine).

Lawrence had no choice but to throw the ball given the Jaguars' run game struggles. Despite all the discourse this week surrounding James Robinson's usage, the second-year tailback saw just three carries in the first half; the Jaguars had just four carries total in the first half. Robinson finished with six carries for four yards. Carlos Hyde finished with one carry for two yards before leaving the game with an injury.

What really did the Jaguars in was penalties. They had nine penalties for 79 yards, more than half of which were called on the offensive line (three were against guard Andrew Norwell alone). Meanwhile, the Titans didn't incur a penalty until the second half, finishing with just two penalties for 15 yards.

The bright spot was once again Joe Cullen's defense, which held the Titans to just 10 points in the first half, the first seven of which came on the opening drive. They got after Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sacking him four times. The duo of Myles Jack and Damien Wilson led the way with 10 tackles each. Tannehill finished 20-31 for 191 yards with a rushing touchdown. With Derrick Henry still on the Reserve/Injured List, D'Onta Foreman carried the load on the ground for the Titans, finishing with 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.