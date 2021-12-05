Myles Jack highlights Habijax on his cleats Sunday as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

The Jags linebacker has helped build homes for the non-profit. He's thrilled to be able to highlight its rich history and impact on the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The abstract color palette on NFL cleats certainly catch your eye at home, and it's for a purpose.

It's the NFL's 'My Cause. My Cleats' week where players have the opportunity to represent an organization important to them.

Jaguars linebacker, Myles Jack, highlighted Habijax on his cleats, a non-profit that builds affordable homes and aims to eliminate substandard housing in Jacksonville.

"I've always been interested in getting good with my hands and everything getting an opportunity to actually work with some of the homes get my hands dirty put a couple baseboards down but also just it's going to a family that needs it," Jack said.

The cleats feature model Habijax homes, the organizations logo, among other subtle and not-so subtle tributes to the non-profit.

Marcus Rivero, better known as 'Soles by Sir," is the man behind the magic.

"I just kind of take what I hear sit back and say alright don't think don't plan go into the test without studying what happens happens and most of the time it works out great," Rivero said.

Rivero, along with Jack's mom, La Sonjia, who is a Habijax board member, and other Habijax executive members created what fans see on Sunday.

"Every shoe definitely has it's own story," Rivero said. "If you want to capture this on a shoe you have to do it justice so it's a pretty heavy burden to try and do."

After the Jaguars game against the Rams, Jack's cleats will be auctioned off. The proceeds will go back to Habijax.