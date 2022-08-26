'Nothing changes for me:' Jaguars LG Ben Bartch preparing the same as he continues to battle for a starting role

Bartch and Tyler Shatley have each taken first-team reps at left guard during training camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first few weeks of training camp Tyler Shatley was taking all the first-team reps at left guard. But, Ben Bartch has recently emerged and the battle for left guard has been tight.

"Both guys are doing well but you can start Ben one week and Tyler the next it's that close right now to call," Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, said.

Bartch started at left guard against the Steelers, while Shatley started against the Browns.

"It's been going well I've been really enjoying it and I'm a competitor and we're both competitors and Tyler's a great player I'm just taking it day-by-day and working hard," Bartch said.

Bartch has spent time in and out of the Jaguars lineup during his first few years in Jacksonville, while Shatley has been solid as a career backup at center and guard to this point.

While Bartch has taken first-team reps at left guard, Shatley has slid in to take second-team reps at center behind Luke Fortner.

At the very least, both players have shown Pederson they have the ability to start.

"It's good to have depth there at that position cause you know Shatley can also play center which is good for us," Pederson said.

"You got to be ready at any given moment and nothing changes for me and my attitude at work today and trying to bring wins to the city and perform well as a team," Bartch said.