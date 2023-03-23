Edward Waters Football prepares for Spring Game Saturday, March 25

The Tigers went 5-6 last season, but won their final four games of the season. They're hoping to carry that momentum into the upcoming season.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Edward Waters Tigers football team is back on the field getting into their groove ahead of Saturday's spring game.

Toriano Morgan's squad finished the 2022 season on a four game win streak and plan to carry that momentum into this fall.

Coach Morgan, who is entering his third season at the helm at EWU, says his players have a chance to be special.

The Tigers have some key players returning and he's pleased with how his guys have looked up to this point.

Morgan also believes with a lot of the team's veteran players having gone through a couple losing seasons, they've learned from their mistakes and will use the experience to play harder.

The spring game is scheduled to kick off Saturday afternoon at 12:30.

Here's what Morgan had to say about what he'll be looking for in Saturday's spring game:

"We want to see these guys compete. We got some positions that are all open and we want some guys to stake their claim to it. They've done the work in the offseason. We just want to see them be able to compete. Ultimately, we want to get out healthy and we want to get some good film on tape so we can have some good things that we can make corrections and basically see what we have and truly a realistic picture of where the areas are where we can expand improvement," Morgan said.