(AP) - Jake Fromm's starting job was believed to be in jeopardy until he led Georgia to a convincing win in the "World's Largest Outfoor Cocktail Party" this afternoon.

Fromm was 17 of 24 for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the seventh-ranked Bulldogs knocked off No. 9 Florida, 36-17. The Gators had a one-point lead late in the third quarter before Fromm connected with Jeremiah Holloman for their second TD hookup. Terry Godwin's 36-yard TD reception and D'Andre Swift's 33-yard touchdown run put the game out of reach as Georgia improved to 7-1.

Florida dropped to 6-2.

