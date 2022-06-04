Beyond #1: John Metchie, WR, Alabama

The three-year stand-out receiver for the Crimson Tide tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game on December 5. That could lead to him falling in this April’s Draft.

While he played alongside several, future first-round Draft picks (DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, to name a few), Metchie still put up eye-popping stats and made highlight reel catches. Metchie caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns while teammates with Smith and Waddle; as Alabama’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2021, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. Metchie has the versatility to line up outside or in the slot. He possesses electric speed and is a constant threat to score, while also possessing a sturdy frame that makes him difficult to bring down.