'Jacksonville will remain my home:' Jaguars Offensive Lineman Brandon Linder announces retirement

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed OL Brandon Linder on the reserve/retired list, the team announced in a press release Monday.

In a statement, Linder says he is thankful to his teammates, coaches, family, and friends for helping him grow in the sport but that ultimately, it's time for him to hang up his cleats.

"Eight years ago, you welcomed me like a family member and have continued to support me unconditionally," said Linder. "I have grown to love this city, where I have put down roots with my family, made lifelong friends, and cultivated my passion for the outdoors. After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game. It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL."

Linder says he's grateful to be able to fulfill his goal of retiring a lifetime Jaguar.

"Jacksonville will remain my home. I am excited to chase new dreams and I'm looking forward to all of the great things to come in the future."

Linder became the first player in franchise history to earn the distinction of a gold jersey patch, representative of being a five-time captain.

General Manager Trent Baalke released a statement regarding Linder's extensive career with the Jaguars.