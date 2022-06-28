Bethune-Cookman will take on Jackson State at TIAA Bank Field in October

The Wildcats will welcome Head Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers of Jackson State University to TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 15.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University’s 2022 home football game vs Jackson State University will be played in Jacksonville this October.

The Wildcats will welcome Head Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers of Jackson State University to TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 15.

The Wildcats are no stranger to TIAA Bank Field. They are 29-23-1 in 53 games all-time at what is now TIAA Bank Field.

This will be Bethune-Cookman University’s first return to the area since 2006 where they played Southern in the 53rd Annual Gateway Classic.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.