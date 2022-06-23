Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence responds to report that he lost millions in crypto

'Did y’all confuse my @FTX_Official signing bonus with my @NFL one? Carry on…" tweeted Trevor Lawrence Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence responded to a report published by Barstool on Twitter Thursday, clapping back at the outlet for publishing what is reportedly inaccurate information.

'Trevor Lawrence Turned His $24 Million Signing Bonus Into $9 Million by Getting It All in Crypto'

It was a headline published by Conner Knapp (aka 'Big Tennessee' or 'Big T') with Barstool Sports Wednesday.

'What a year for Trevor Lawrence," wrote Knapp. "Go 3-14 in your first NFL season, deal with the entire Urban Meyer saga and then lose 63 percent of your money. Pour one out for the kid."

The internet was quick to point out that Knapp's reporting was not accurate, including Lawrence himself.

'Did y’all confuse my @FTX_Official signing bonus with my @NFL one? Carry on…" tweeted the quarterback Thursday.

Joseph Pompliano, Founder of Huddle Up, a media platform that breaks down the business and money behind sports, also chimed in on Twitter.

"That tweet is inaccurate — Trevor Lawrence signed an endorsement deal with a crypto app called Blockfolio," tweeted Pompliano. "And he accepted his signing bonus (on the deal) exclusively in crypto....but everyone is reporting it like he received his actual NFL signing bonus in crypto."

He continued, "People are getting confused because they called his initial payment a "signing bonus" & somewhere along the way it seems people thought that meant his NFL signing bonus."

Barstool later added a line in its story to reflect the inaccuracy. Well, kind of.