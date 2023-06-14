Winn Dixie donates 100 dozen eggs a month to Pie in the Sky

Pie in the Sky serves low-income seniors in St. Johns County. Thanks to the donation, it says it will now be able to donate 2 dozen eggs to all of its seniors.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It takes a team to deliver hope.

Winn-Dixie will donate 100 dozen eggs every month for the rest of the year to St. Johns County non-profit, Pie in the Sky.

The organization helps feed low-income seniors who struggle to afford household staples. Including eggs.

"It makes me feel great that we live in a community that cares so much about our seniors needs," Pie in the Sky founder, Malea Guiriba, said.

"There's so much more everyone can do it's great to be in a corporation and a company that cares so much for our communities and is willing to do the things like this and honestly we continue to look for more and there's so much more that can be done," Winn-Dixie Regional Vice President, Shawn Sloan, said.

Winn-Dixie decided to help after it saw First Coast News' story on Margaret Wood, a Hastings woman who struggled to afford eggs.

Pie in the Sky donated eggs to her and even cooked her an egg sandwich in her own kitchen.

Winn-Dixie and Pie in the Sky delivered eggs and fresh produce to seniors at Southern Villas apartments Wednesday.

They were greeted with wide smiles.

"I come right straight to the door my apartment door and I know whatever you guys got I'm going to get too," neighbor, Linda Miranda, said.

Miranda and her neighbors live on fixed incomes.

"What they three dollars or more? Hey, I got my eggs on the side there and use them for special occasions," Miranda said.

"I mean I'm retired and stuff like that I'm like everybody else I live on income, and we appreciate everything I mean I'm grateful for everything I get," neighbor, Dwight Boynton, said.

Pie in the sky serves over 588 other hungry seniors.

Thanks to the partnership, the organization will be able to give 2 dozen eggs to its seniors every month.

"God's doing this for me God's giving me the blessing so that I can get all I deserve it's only because I deserve it from god that I got all these people that's being my buddies," Miranda said.