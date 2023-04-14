'It brings joy to my soul:' Councilmember, neighbors excited for Arlington's future

The Arlington Expressway resurfacing project recently started. It joins a new Wawa and an overhaul of the Town and Country Shopping Center that will be coming soon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For 40 years, Maceo George has called Arlington home.

He's seen the crime, traffic and trash.

"I'm one of those people that likes everything neat, I don't like to see trash everywhere," George said.

You don't have to look far to see trash in Arlington, it's on the Arlington Expressway, University Boulevard and side streets.

It's been around for years.

But standing in the shadow of faded beers cans is the future.

"This is being re-done [Town and Country Shopping Center], Winn-Dixie is coming back, we have a lot of things that are going right in this community," District 1 Councilmember Joyce Morgan said.

The old Town and Country Shopping Center will feature a Winn-Dixie and apartments. A Wawa is coming to University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is being resurfaced.

A project that's expected to be finished in the Fall of 2024.

"It brings joy to my soul I'm so excited," Morgan said. "I have already talked to FDOT about making sure that after you do all of this road work don't forget to be sure to beautify along that corridor as well it doesn't make sense to spend this much money and spend this much time to do all of that work if you don't add the final pieces."

While adding to her district, Morgan has also tackled trash.

She created a committee to address it in Arlington.

"I was part of that committee, and she did a great job of addressing the trash in this area," George said.

"It makes it look like it's unkept it makes it look like we don't care and that's just not the case here in Arlington," Morgan said.

"You battle perception and reality. You're always trying to change the reality, perception will follow," Arlington neighbor, Steve Matchett, said.

Morgan and George believe Arlington still needs work.