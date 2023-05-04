Yes, it is still illegal to carry a gun without a license within 1000 feet of a Florida school

New Florida state laws regarding permitless carry contradict existing federal laws.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New gun laws are coming to Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week allowing gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without training, license or additional background checks.

A viewer messaged us saying it's illegal to carry a gun without a permit within 1000 feet of a school.

THE QUESTION

Is is still illegal to carry a gun without a license within 1000 feet of a Florida school?

THE SOURCES

Florida House Bill 543

The Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990

Defense Attorney Lee Lockett

THE ANSWER

Yes, it still illegal to carry a gun without a license within 1000 feet of a Florida school.

WHAT WE FOUND

"School properties, and areas, those remain on the 'don't carry' list so to speak," said Lockett.

Under Florida's new constitutional carry bill, it's still illegal to willingly and knowingly bring a gun onto a school campus.

Without a license to carry it's a felony. With a license, it's a misdemeanor.

It's also a felony to use a gun in a "rude, careless, angry, or threatening manner" within 1000 feet of a school campus -- license or no license.

However, that's just state law,

According to the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 , it's a felony for anyone without a license to have a loaded gun within a thousand feet of a school.

Violating that law carries a up to a $5000 fine and 5 years of prison time.

Lockett said federal agents don't often enforce federal law when there are state laws to the contrary.

He used California as an example, where recreational marijuana is allowed by state law but illegal according to federal law, pointing out that federal law isn't enforced there.