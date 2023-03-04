DeSantis signs law allowing permitless carry; strengthens Second Amendment rights

House Bill 543 signed by Governor Ron DeSantis gets rid of the license, background check, and trainings needed to carry a concealed weapon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit, strengthening Floridian's Second Amendment rights.

This legislation makes Florida the 26th state that does not require a concealed weapons license. Florida Carry, a statewide nonprofit, says it's celebrating the restoration of gun rights, but Mom's Demand Action say they are concerned it will lead to more violence.

House Bill 543 signed by DeSantis gets rid of the license, background check, and trainings needed to carry a concealed weapon but you must be 21 or older to buy, and other purchasing requirements stay the same.

"You have to be a non felon, you can't be adjudicated, and can't be a felon as a juvenile. You can't be addicted to drugs or alcohol," Florida Carry Board Member Lee Williams said.

Those carrying concealed weapons must carry a valid ID. The bill does not include open carry, meaning the gun cannot be carried visibly and there are some places where a concealed weapon is not allowed. However, Florida Carry Board Member Lee Williams says regardless the bill benefits law-abiding citizens.

"It levels the playing field and makes it easier for law-abiding citizens to carry a concealed firearm," Williams said.

However, Katie Hathaway, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action says she doesn't think it should be easier for someone to carry a firearm.

"Why are we rolling back a safeguard that's been in place for decades, to make public spaces safer?" Hathaway said.

The law also requires sheriff's to assist private schools in establishing a guardian program and authorizes certified individuals to serve as school guardians allowing them to carry guns on campus.

"Instead of weakening our gun laws, they should be strengthening them. It is heartless that our legislature has pushed through this legislation, especially on the heels of the mass tragedy in Tennessee last week," Hathaway said.