Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarkets suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at all pharmacy locations

This comes following an FDA and CDC recommended “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of clots.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacy locations, has immediately suspended the administration of the Janssen one-dose vaccines.

These are also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes following an FDA and CDC recommended “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

"Southeastern Grocers is committed to the safe and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to our customers and communities throughout the Southeast," said Joe Caldwell, Director of Corporate Communications and Government Relations for Southeastern Grocers, in a statement.

"In accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers has immediately suspended the administration of the Janssen one-dose vaccines in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacy locations, as well as off-site clinics."

The company says customers who already have confirmed appointments for the vaccine will receive a text message notifying them of their appointment cancellation and they are welcome to reschedule through the online scheduling tool to receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, as available.

"We are working diligently to keep our appointment availability for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines updated in real-time as we continue to safeguard the health and well-being of our communities," said Caldwell.

Southeastern Grocers says this is a fluid situation and it plans to keep communities informed as further updates, guidance and recommendations are relayed by the CDC and FDA.

"We ask our customers to be patient while we adjust to these evolving circumstances."

During a news conference Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made comments regarding the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 'pause' recommendation.

DeSantis said this is still a very small number of people impacted by the clots and that one has to keep in mind just how many people are alive today because of the J&J vaccine.