Some Florida teens can get Pfizer vaccine starting Monday, must fill out this form

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that starting April 5 people age 18 and older will be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

The emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration issued for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, however, also includes those age 16 and up. This is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The state has said it will honor the authorization and allow Pfizer vaccinations for 16- and 17-year-olds, but there are some conditions.

All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. They must also complete a COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

People who want to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Click "get in line." You'll be asked to answer some questions. Once you sign up at that site, you will be contacted when the vaccine is available in your area.

You can also call the vaccination preregistration phone number for your county, listed here.

Statewide, the shots are available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Walmart and Sam's Club stores, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be more than 600 Walgreens pharmacies and every Publix pharmacy in the state, the governor said in a news release Thursday.

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, reports AP.