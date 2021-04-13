Gov. DeSantis: Florida following recommendation to 'pause' Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Gov. DeSantis says Florida is following the recommendation to “pause” doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while they investigate reports of clots.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a news conference Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made comments regarding the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 'pause' recommendation.

He said the state will be following the recommendation made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to pause distribution of the vaccine.

Both agencies issued a joint statement Tuesday morning regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is recommending a pause in its use out of an abundance of caution after half a dozen clots were reported.

Now, some Jacksonville vaccination sites are also 'pausing' the vaccine distribution.

DeSantis said this is still a very small number of people impacted by the clots and that one has to keep in mind balance that with how many people are alive today because of the J&J vaccine.

"We have not seen any significant effects with J&J here in Florida," said DeSantis. "I got J&J, I think my arm was sore for 45 minutes and then that was that and so I think the track record thus far in Florida has been good. At the same time, because CDC is doing that, we're respecting that decision, we're going to follow that recommendation and monitor what they are doing for the time being."

He said he doesn't think people who have had the vaccine should be worried.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," said the FDA on Twitter.

DeSantis said the protocols for the vaccines are held to a higher standard because of the 'Emergency Use Order' and that oftentimes, there are even more dangerous side effects with drugs that have been on the market for years.

Some 6.8 million people have received the single-shot vaccine in the United States. Of these, six have experienced the clot.

"We're going to look closely at what they end up saying and doing but my hope would be that this is something that is a little bit of a speedbump... but we're going to wait and see," DeSantis said.

In a statement to NBC News, Johnson & Johnson said it was aware that blood clots had been reported with some vaccines, but that "no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events" and its shot.

The Gateway Mall and all affiliated facilities in Jacksonville, such as mobile sites, immediately paused the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccines following the recommendation from the CDC.

"All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination," said the CDC and FDA in a statement. "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following the COVID-19 vaccination very seriously."

Exactly one week ago, the line to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Gateway site in Jacksonville stretched into the parking lot. It was the first day the site saw a line that long.

It also marked the first day the Johnson & Johnson shot was the only option for first doses.