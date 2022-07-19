Some Florida families will get a $450 check soon. Are you one of them?

The letters are part of the new state budget. A press release from First Lady Casey DeSantis lists this budget item as $450 per child payments to 59,000 families.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending out "one-time payments" of $450 per child to 59,000 families in the state, press representative Christina Pushaw confirmed.

DeSantis is currently campaigning for reelection going into a Nov. 8 gubernatorial election, and is widely viewed as a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican ticket for president.

Pushaw shared a picture of a letter on Twitter.

"To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care," the letter read, in part.

"This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling at the pump... please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgement for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida."

Pushaw confirmed that the letters are real.

Who's Eligible?

Casey DeSantis says that foster families, adoptive families and single mothers are eligible for the checks.

However, there are reports saying that all single parents are eligible for the checks, but have to be receiving state benefits.

First Coast News asked Pushaw for more clarification regarding the single parents that may or may not be eligible and were referred to the Department of Children and Families.

We are waiting to hear back from DCF.

More Help:

Along with this relief, the Sunshine State also has different tax holidays.

Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Single-use diapers, reusable diapers and reusable diaper inserts for children will be tax-exempt for an entire year beginning Friday through June 30, 2023. For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Additional savings are available for Florida’s families with young children through the Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption. Clothing, apparel and shoes primarily intended for children ages 5 and younger will also be exempt from tax from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. More information can be found at floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption, July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024