'A form of gratitude': DeSantis admin. is sending out $450 per child checks to 59,000 families

Got a check from Gov. Ron DeSantis? A spokesperson says it's real.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending out "one-time payments" of $450 per child to 59,000 families in the state, press representative Christina Pushaw confirmed.

DeSantis is currently campaigning for reelection going into a Nov. 8 gubernatorial election and has been tapped as a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican ticket for president.

Opponents say these checks are a means of bribery for DeSantis to work his way into office.

Pushaw shared a picture of a letter on Twitter that read: "As a father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care. This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling at the pump. I also want to make sure you are aware of our state's 'Back-to-School' sales-tax holiday, which will take place from July 25 to August 7, to help you get the supplies you need to prepare for the upcoming school year. Supplies that will be tax-free during this time include clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies.

Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgement for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida."

Pushaw confirmed: "These letters are real."

The letters are part of the new state budget. A press release from First Lady Casey DeSantis lists this budget item as $450 per child payments to 59,000 families.

First Coast News is working to find out how families will be chosen to receive these payments and if there is any process needed to receive them.