JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch on Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

There are four people on the rocket. The launch is part of an Axiom mission.

The launch is expected to begin around 11:00 a.m..