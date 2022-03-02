Publix removes Russian-made vodka brands in liquor stores in solidarity with Ukraine

The company says Beluga, Ruskova, Russian Standard and Zyr have been removed from the store's liquor store shelves.

Publix has removed all Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves in a move that shows solidarity with Ukraine, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The company says Beluga, Ruskova, Russian Standard and Zyr have been removed from the store's liquor store shelves.

Contrary to popular belief, Stolichnaya (Stoli), Romanov and Smirnoff are not Russian vodkas and will remain available.

Full Statement from Publix:

"Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves. This is inclusive of all our liquor stores."

The move comes amid growing pressure on businesses to ban or boycott products that come from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.

“Texas stands with Ukraine,” the governor said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.