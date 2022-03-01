x
St. Augustine restaurants host event to raise money to held feed Ukrainian refugees

All the money raised will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

Two St. Augustine restaurants are raising money to held feed refugees displaced by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Floridian Restaurant and The Lotus Noodle Bar are hosting a benefit event on March 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Floridian Restaurant, located at 2 Spanish St #3638, St. Augustine.

Tiki and tropical cocktails will be served as well as small plates.

The two businesses say 100% of the money raised will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. 

The organizations say World Central Kitchen is currently on the front lines in Eastern Europe feeding refugees displaced by the invasion of Ukraine.

"Spread the word! Fight war, not Wars. Destroy power, not people," posted Lotus on it’s Instagram.

