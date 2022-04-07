'Get 'em out!': Video captures moment pontoon boat nearly crushed under South Florida drawbridge

It's the third incident involving a drawbridge in Florida this year.

JUPITER, Fla. — A group of boaters in South Florida is lucky to be alive after the pontoon boat they were on was nearly crushed by a drawbridge.

The scary moment was caught on camera in a video that has made the rounds on social media. In the video, you can see the boat stopped under Cato Bridge in Jupiter when the spans of the bridge began to move.

A woman and man can be seen on camera jumping from the boat as it appears to get stuck under the drawbridge's open/closing mechanism. Others can be seen staying on board while another man in the water is struggling to hold on to the side of the pontoon boat as it raises up in the area.

"Get 'em out! Get out!" a woman's voice can be heard saying off-camera, followed by "Is he OK?" A man's voice can be heard exclaiming "oh my god!" as the scene unfolds.

"Get out of the boat. Get out. Why are they still in there?" A woman's voice could be heard asking later on in the 48-second video.

The two men in the water are seen eventually being able to climb back onto the boat. It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident but the pontoon appears to have sustained damage.

CBS12 spoke to the person who captured the video, saying Jillian Pisciotto was having a picnic with friends near Cato Bridge when the boat was nearly crushed.

"I thought everyone was not going to make it," Pisciotto told the station.

Both CBS12 and WSVN report it's unclear exactly why the boat was stopped under the bridge but that instead of going under the bridge's main channel it passed under a section with signs labeled: "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery" and "No Trespassing, Violators will be Prosecuted."

WSVN adds that a Palm Beach County spokesperson said the bridge tender was unaware a boat was underneath the bridge. The Miami Herald reports Jupiter police have no record of the incident.

It's the third accident involving a drawbridge in Florida in 2022. In February a 79-year-old bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland started to rise before she could reach the other side.