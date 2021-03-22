Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis attends Buc-ee's grand opening in Daytona Beach

The state's second Texas-sized convenience store location is holding its grand opening Monday, following the St. Augustine location's opening one month ago.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One month after opening its first location in Florida, Texas-based super-sized gas station and convenience store chain Buc-ee's is holding the grand opening of its new location in Daytona Beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to join the store's staff for the grand opening Monday morning. The governor's appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Daytona Beach Buc-ee's is located at 2330 Gateway North Drive.

Buc-ee's is well known for the odd combination of a gas station and a specialty food store, with items like house-made beef jerky and brisket drawing the interest of travelers stopping at the 52,000-square-foot store along the drive down I-95. The chain is also known for having some of the cleanest gas station bathrooms.

The St. Augustine store, located directly across from the entrance to World Golf Village, drew major criticism from some living in the area, who said it would bring too much traffic. Others said it will help meet the growing needs of that part of town, with more gas pumps meaning more gas tax for the county.