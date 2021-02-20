First Look | Buc-ee's holds soft opening for St. Johns County first responders

Buc-ee's will hold its grand opening on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 a.m.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The long-awaited grand opening of Buc-ee's in St. Johns County is days away. However, first responders got an early look at the Texas-sized travel stop along I-95.

The store offered first responders in St. Johns County a free lunch Friday, also giving them a chance to check out the 52,000-square foot facility store. Buc-ee's cooks brisket, sausage, sandwiches among other things.

While some have criticized the store for clearing natural habitats, the store has brought more than 100 jobs to the area.

"Once you come inside we have so many things to offer," General Manager Kirk Boerner said. "First off, it's a fun family environment, we're known for our restrooms, you'll know you'll have a clean stall. And then we have different food offerings, our novelties, and a little bit of everything."

Buc'ees will have its grand opening at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. It is off I-95 at the International Golf Parkway exit.