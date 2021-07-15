Florida leaders, FCC commissioner calling for federal intervention in Cuba

After days of calling for federal intervention in the crisis in Cuba, leaders are holding a news conference in Miami.

MIAMI — State and national leaders are adding their voices to calls for U.S. intervention on the crisis in Cuba.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr are speaking in Miami Thursday afternoon. They will be speaking at a news conference at Salazar's office at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Carr issued a statement saying that DeSantis' call for President Biden to provide support for American businesses to deliver internet service to the Cuban people is "exactly right."

"We have the technical capability to do this & doing so would show strong support for their fight for freedom," Carr tweeted.

Carr's support comes one day after DeSantis sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal assistance to “provide Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship.”

DeSantis said that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has "shut off" internet access to so world could not see the people taking to the streets to protest the Communist regime.

Following days of protesters filling the streets of several Cuban cities and Americans demonstrating in solidarity, the Cuban government said Thursday it will temporarily lift restrictions on the amount of food, medicine and hygiene products travelers can bring into the country, according to multiple reports.

The new rules will take effect starting Monday until the end of the year.