Traffic running smoothly on I-95 following shutdown from protesters

Rallies supporting protests in the small nation have been going on in Jacksonville over the past two days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters rallying against the Cuban government have slowed traffic on part of I-95 North near Atlantic Boulevard.

Several law enforcement vehicles have blocked the protesters to only a ramp onto I-95. All lanes of I-95 North appear to be open at this time.

Rallies supporting protests in the small nation have been going on in Jacksonville over the past two days.

The protests are focused on major economic recession in the country, as well as a resurgence in COVID-19.