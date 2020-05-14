Florida Governor DeSantis to give COVID-19 update at noon

Jacksonville Mayor Curry thinks Jacksonville is ready for Phase 2 but is waiting on the governor's first move.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Doral on Thursday.

A week and a half after Phase 1 of reopening began in Florida, Jacksonville Mayor Curry thinks Jacksonville is ready for Phase 2 but is waiting on the governor's first move.

Phase 2 would allow another round of businesses to reopen and some would be allowed to increase capacity.

DeSantis held a meeting Wednesday regarding long-term care facilities and says he's exploring options to get longterm care facilities prepped to start accepting visitors again.

There's no timeline as of yet, but the governor says he's encouraged by testing numbers, which are low in comparison to other states.

He says the diligence of both the Healthcare Administration and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) helped contribute by being aggressive against the virus.