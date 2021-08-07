Florida AG warns against scam that offers relief funds in exchange for personal info

Floridians need to be on the lookout for these phishing emails and report them to the FTC.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a warning to Floridians Monday about a new phishing scam that offers fake COVID-19 relief funds.

Scammers are reportedly impersonating Federal Trade Commission Chair (FTC) Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief and asking for personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds.

“These brazen scammers are impersonating a federal agency charged with investigating and shutting down scams," said Moody in a press release. "Floridians need to be on the lookout for these phishing emails and report them to the FTC..."

Moody says the FTC is not sending out any COVID-19 stimulus or relief money.

You can report this scam to the FTC by visiting the agency's Report Fraud website or emailing the Anti-Phishing Working Group at ReportPhishing@apwg.org .

To avoid falling victim to imposter scams, follow these tips:

Do not automatically trust the number listed on caller ID, an email address or a stamp on a piece of mail;

Avoid clicking on any suspicious links in messages;

To reach out to a company or government agency, look up the phone number listed online rather than the number provided in the email; and

Never give out personal or financial information in response to a solicitation.