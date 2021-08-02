JEA warning customers of scammers demanding payment to avoid disconnection

JEA teams are working to get the scammers' numbers shut down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA is reporting an increase in scams targeting customers.

The scammers tell potential victims over the phone, email or texts they must make a payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection, according to JEA. The scammers will also tell the potential victim they must make their payment through the cash app Zelle or use a personal check.

If you believe you were contacted by scammers, you should call JEA at 904- 665-6000.

The JEA offered the following tips customers should keep in mind to protect themselves.: