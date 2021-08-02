JEA warning customers of scammers demanding payment to avoid disconnection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA is reporting an increase in scams targeting customers.
The scammers tell potential victims over the phone, email or texts they must make a payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection, according to JEA. The scammers will also tell the potential victim they must make their payment through the cash app Zelle or use a personal check.
JEA teams are working to get the scammers' numbers shut down.
If you believe you were contacted by scammers, you should call JEA at 904- 665-6000.
The JEA offered the following tips customers should keep in mind to protect themselves.:
- Never provide or confirm personal or financial information. That includes your birth date, SSN, bank account information or card information.
- Never buy a prepaid card or pay for fees through a mobile payment app to avoid interruption of services
- If you feel like you are talking to a scammer, hang up and call (904) 665-6000.
- Call 911 if you feel like you are in danger