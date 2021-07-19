Lake City police investigating scam using 'spoof' phone number

The scammer contacted the victim using the app Text Now, where the user can create a fake phone number, police say.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for potential victims of a scammer who used a 'spoof' phone number to extort a resident.

The scammer contacted the victim using the app Text Now, where the user can create a fake phone number, according to the Lake City Police Department. Using the number, the scammer had the victim call 386-754-4344, one digit off from the LCPD's non-emergency number. The person on the other end pretended to be a police officer.

Eventually, the scammer extorted the victim out of $8,000.

“Concerning phone calls and other forms of technology, it is vital to remain diligent and skeptical when receiving contact from nearly any source,” said Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police. “It is unfortunate that we live in a time where someone would impersonate an officer to extort money from another. No law enforcement agency is going to contact a citizen via telephone and request payment. If you have the slightest doubt, always end communication immediately and contact the agency directly.”

Police say scammers may use a number of technologies to help them obtain money and personal information from their victims.

In addition to police, the Lake City Police Department encourages people to report spoofed numbers to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at (877) 382-4357 or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at (888) 225-5322.