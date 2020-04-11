AP: Donald Trump wins Florida, besting Joe Biden

Donald Trump has won the Sunshine State, a key battleground in the election

President Donald Trump has won the key swing state of Florida, besting former Vice President Joe Biden in the Sunshine State. With 99% of the precincts in statewide, Trump has 51% of the vote while Biden has 48%, a lead of over 350,000 votes.

Trump won Florida in 2016 as well, when he edged Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Analysts say the key to the Republican incumbent's victory was his improved performance in Florida's largest county, Miami-Dade. The numbers in the Miami area overcame the fact that Biden won Duval County, the first time a Democrat has won Jacksonville since Jimmy Carter in 1976.