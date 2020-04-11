Joe Biden leads Duval County vote tally

Will Joe Biden flip Duval County from red to blue? Jacksonville could be the key to who wins the presidential election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It looks like Duval County is "going blue" in the 2020 presidential election. With 197 of 199 precincts reporting, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump. Biden has just over 51% of the votes counted in Duval County so far with Trump at 47%.

“Duval is gonna go blue. We have a situation where 460,000 votes have already been tabulated, there were not even quite 500,000 cast and Biden is ahead by 25k votes. So it looks like Duval is going blue tonight.” said Michael Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida told First Coast News.

These numbers mark a reversal of fortune for the president in Duval. Trump won 49% in Duval County in 2016 while Hillary Clinton took 47.5%, a 6,000 vote margin. As of 8:50 p.m., the margin in Duval County for 2020 was Biden by approximately 18,000 votes.