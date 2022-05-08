Update: AMBER Alert issued out of Orlando for kidnapped 1-year-old, child found safe

Marcus Lyles has since been located safely.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Orlando for 1-year-old Marcus Lyles. He was last seen near the 9500 block of Turkey Lake Road.

The toddler was last seen wearing a black "Adidas" onesie, the alert said.

Officials believe the toddler might be with Kira Lawson traveling in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata. The car has Florida tag number QXYF78. The vehicle might have tinted windows and black rims, according to the alert.

Lawson, 20, is 5'1" with brown eyes and brown hair.