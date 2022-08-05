Police: Surveillance video shows victim killed in drive-by shooting

Both the driver and passenger were seen on tape shooting at the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A deadly drive-by shooting took place early Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Rendale Drive North in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

When JSO arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds.

JSO was able to view surveillance footage from the area and watch a tape of the shooting. The surveillance footage showed a 4-door sedan drove past the victim and stopped in the middle of the road.

The front right passenger exited the car and started shooting at the victim while the driver shot from inside the car, JSO said.