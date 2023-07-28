Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated is moving its convention from Orlando and relocating it to a location the national office has not yet announced.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The debate continues over African American history standards in Florida as the oldest Black fraternity in the United States, has pulled its yearly convention out of the state.

In a statement, the fraternity’s president calls the new policies for African American studies in Florida, “harmful, racist and insensitive against the Black community.”

Gov. Ron Desantis’ spokesperson calls the Alpha convention move a “stunt.”

One local Alpha member on the First Coast who doesn’t speak on behalf of the entire organization, says he feels the Alphas are doing the right thing.

“He continuously does things that pretty much insults us as an African American community and we have to show that we’re not here for it and it’s definitely a mockery,” said Leofric Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Alpha member.

Thomas Jr. says the new African American studies curriculum in Florida which claims “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” is false.

Thomas Jr. says his fraternity doesn’t support the claim.

“Our kids may have to grow up learning incorrect history of the United States and it’s definitely sad that it starts with the state that I know and I’ve grown to love,” Thomas Jr. said.

Desantis’ press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, sent a tweet when First Coast News requested a statement about the Alphas moving their 119th anniversary convention to another state as the debate continues.

The tweet says, “Remember when Florida wouldn’t allow that AP African American studies course because it focused too much on CRT and not enough on history and the White House lost its mind?”

Redfern goes on to write… “here’s one of the standards considered essential knowledge…”

Redfern continues saying, “enslaved people learned specialized trades and worked as painters, carpenters, tailors, musicians and healers… once free Americans used these skills to provide for themselves and others.”

"Do the right thing for once… and that is not to try to erase or whitewash history,” said Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. says he doesn’t buy any attempt to label slavery as useful.

His fraternity’s national office says, “Alpha Phi Alpha refuses to direct a projected $4.6 million convention economic impact to a place hostile to the communities we serve.”