'I thank God for slavery': Fla. Rep. Kim Daniels looks to set record straight after videos of comments surface

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northeast Florida lawmaker is firing back at reports that she previously “thank[ed] God for slavery.”

Jacksonville State Rep. Kim Daniels (D-14) said those words were taken “out of context.”

It started with a controversial new approach to teaching African American history in Florida, including the claim that Black people benefited from slavery.

The issue brought Vice President Kamala Harris to Jacksonville last week and has continued to be the big story around the country.

The same issue has also led to infighting among local Democratic lawmakers.

Daniels made her stance on slavery clear Thursday morning at a press conference alongside her attorney.

This week, videos surfaced of the Jacksonville pastor saying she thank[ed] God for slavery.

She said that message is 15 years old and meant to convey that she’s grateful for the ability to overcome obstacles, despite history.

“Slavery, as it existed, was cruel, inhumane, and an oppressive institution that had roots in the United States, including the Kingsley plantation, and was not a benefit to African Americans,” Daniels said.

Daniels also said she wanted people to know she served on the Department of Education’s African American task force, appointed by Commissioner Manny Diaz, not the workgroup that put together the new history guidelines that state Black benefited from slavery.

She sent fellow Rep. Angie Nixon (D-13) a cease-and-desist letter, warning her to stop telling media she served on the work group.

Nixon said she was shocked to get the letter.

“At the end of the day, those are her words that she said that have been spreading across the internet for years,” Nixon said, “and this just seems like a very unwarranted, vindictive attack.”

Both Daniels and Nixon agree on one thing: the curriculum is teaching flawed history.

However, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz defends the new standards decrying “false attacks” on the new guidelines, created by Black scholars.

“I want the children, African American boys and girls, to understand and know that just like my trials and tribulations that I have overcome, they can overcome,” Daniels said.