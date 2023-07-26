Ribault middle school history teacher resigns amid state's new Black history standards

Ribault Middle School teacher and Jacksonville pastor, Reginald L. Gundy sent his resignation letter to the Duval County school board Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following the Florida Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision last week to change the curriculum of how Black history is taught to students statewide, a Jacksonville pastor and middle school teacher has resigned Wednesday.

Pastor Reginald L. Gundy told First Coast News he is "outraged" with the new changes.

"Our children deserve better, and I originally had the intention of returning, but this recent change tipped the scale toward resignation," Gundy said in a statement. "As much as I have other duties, and I love kids, this is unreasonable. I do not want you to be surprised or blindsided."

As part of the new education standards regarding the teaching of African American history, students will be taught that slavery benefited Black people. The standards prompted Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Jacksonville last Friday in which she took issues with the new curriculum.

"These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the well-being of our children," Harris said addressing a crowd of supporters at the Ritz Theater & Museum in the LaVilla neighborhood. "Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children… Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape. It involved torture. It involved taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worse examples of depriving people of humanity in our world. In the context of that, how could anyone suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, there was any benefit to begin subjected to this level of dehumanization?"

Criticism on the new standards haven't stopped there. Last Saturday, Duval County school board member Darryl Willie was at the center of a viral post on Twitter, seen holding up a shirt that reads: “SLAVERY DID NOT BENEFIT BLACK PEOPLE."

The post has been viewed by millions of users and hit 83,000 likes on Twitter. Some people are even asking where they can buy the shirt.

“Anytime you have a district like ours where you have over 40% of our students identify as African American,” Willie said, “and then you have standards that don’t align to tell their full history, we could do better. And I think we have to realize that, as a community, as a country.”

Now, Ribault Middle School teacher Reginald L. Gundy has become the latest public figure to backfire against the standards has he has sent his resignation letter to the Duval County school board.

Gundy's letter to the school board reads below as follows:

"Effective immediately, I am submitting my resignation as a teacher at Ribault Middle School. The climate of teaching social studies in the State of Florida is hostile, standards are bias and not inclusive of the truth of the American of African descent historical context. In other words, the watered down, tainted and discrimination of “Black History” is wrong. The Black History of slavery in America is no less than a Holocaust. Our children of African descent deserve the truth as a part of America’s history. The governor, the education commissioner, task force and those who wrote this new standard of history should be ashamed of themselves. The premise behind the change in teaching “Black History” in the State of Florida simply does not meet the common sense (intellectual, wisdom, sagacity, logic) test by any standards. Therefore, we must stay “woke” and be open to diversity and inclusiveness of all cultures.