Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will continue to serve after 2023 election

Sheriff T.K. Waters will continue to serve as Jacksonville's top cop after the 2023 election.
Waters was set to run again, facing his opponent from the November election, Lakesha Burton. However, last week, Burton announced she would not be running, saying: "I frankly cannot win."
With no one filing to run against Waters, he will begin a four year term in March.
Waters was elected to serve the remainder of Sheriff Mike Williams' term.
Williams resigned in June after it was revealed that he was violating the city's charter by living outside of Duval County. Pat Ivey was appointed to replace him until a special election, which was held in August, with a runoff electing Waters in November.
Waters will now serve his first full term, beginning in 2023 and ending in 2027.
Several other positions have also been decided as the candidates filed unopposed.
Jerry Holland will serve as supervisor of elections; Jim Overton will serve as tax collector; Kevin Carrico will serve in the City Council District 4 seat; Matt Carlucci will serve in the City Council At Large (Group 4) seat and Nick Howland will serve in the City Council At Large (Group 3) seat.