x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Florida, Georgia Election Results | 2022 Midterm

This page automatically updates every 2 minutes. Refresh for the most up to date results on the 2022 Midterm Elections in Florida and Georgia.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are real-time Florida and Georgia election results for Tuesday's 2022 Midterms. Some of the statewide races garnering national attention are Florida's gubernatorial race pitting incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis against Democrat Charlie Crist, Libertarian Hector Roos and Carmen Jackie Gimenez, no party affiliation. Georgia's gubernatorial race pits incumbent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, against Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

Other popular races include House and Senate seats, such as Sen. Marco Rubio vs. Rep. Val Demings, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) vs. Herschel Walker (R) and the race between Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican TK Waters to be Jacksonville next sheriff.

RESULTS

Baker County

Clay County

Columbia County

Duval County

Nassau County

Putnam County

St. Johns County

Union County

Ware County

Florida Races

Georgia Races

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out