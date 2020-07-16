Memo: RNC to limit public attendance for first three days in Jacksonville

The first three days of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville will be limited to regular delegates only.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A memo released Thursday by the 2020 Jacksonville Host Committee says the first three days of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville will be limited to regular delegates only.

The memo says that on the final day, when President Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination, a delegate, their guest and alternate delegates will be allowed to attend.

The convention celebration is currently scheduled from Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27.

The host committee still plans to host programming each day leading up to President Donald Trump’s speech including daytime events and festivities.

"We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others," said the host committee in the memo.