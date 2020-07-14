Watch: Jacksonville mayor to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Many in the community have been wondering if Jacksonville will be ready -- and able -- to host the Republican National Convention next month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to provide an update on topics related to COVID-19 and new testing sites opening this week.

With new federal "surge testing" sites coming to Jacksonville, many in the community have been wondering if Jacksonville will be ready -- and able -- to host the Republican National Convention next month.

Mayor Lenny Curry said there are a number of metrics the City of Jacksonville is watching to decide whether it's safe enough to have the mass gathering at the end of August.

“If we have widespread community spread, and ICUs are full and hospitals can’t handle it," Curry explained.

Although there is no target date on when the city would ask the RNC to go elsewhere, Curry said he will act in the best interest of public health “when we get to it.”

“I saw a news cycle — I believe it was Houston who pulled their statewide convention," the mayor said. "Okay, yeah, they pulled it a week out. They monitored the situation up until when they could make a decision. We are monitoring the situation.”