UNF poll says a runoff is likely between TK Waters, Lakesha Burton for Jacksonville sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A poll shows TK Waters narrowly ahead of Lakesha Burton in the race for Jacksonville's next top cop, meaning there are good chances the race could end in a runoff, according to The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida.

The PORL recently conducted a poll of likely primary voters in Duval County, which include those who indicated they will definitely vote in the Aug. 23 primary election, or have already voted.

Respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville Sheriff, after Mike Williams’s resignation in June amid concerns over his residency in Nassau County.

Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Dr. Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson, and T.K. Waters are running for the position.

When asked about their vote choice, the poll indicates that 41% of respondents said they would vote for Republican TK Waters, followed by 39% for Democrat Lakesha Burton.

Eight percent of respondents said they would vote for Democrats Ken Jefferson, 5% for Tony Cummings and 4% for and Wayne Clark.

“With TK Waters and Lakesha Burton neck-in-neck in a crowded field, there’s a good chance this race will go to a runoff in November,” commented Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and UNF professor of political science. “If that happens, it will add a very competitive local race to the midterm elections.”

Of the five candidates that are vying to be Jacksonville's next sheriff, one candidate must get more than half of the vote in the August election.

If they don't, there will be a runoff election between the top two vote-getters on November 8.

On Your Side sat down with each candidate - Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson and T.K. Waters. Get to know them and hear why they believe they should be Jacksonville's next sheriff.